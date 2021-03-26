(Warning: This post contains spoilers through Episode 3 of Amazon Prime Video’s “Invincible.”)

Robert Kirkman’s small-screen adaptation of his “Invincible” comic series launched its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The story follows Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), a teenager who is the son of Nolan Grayson a.k.a. Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the world’s most powerful superhero. While Episodes 1-3 show late bloomer Mark finally receive his own supernatural abilities, they also show his struggle to get a handle on those powers while also figuring out his everyday problems as a high schooler.

One of those central issues for Mark — and pretty much every other teen, really — is his love life, which is complicated by the fact he’s very into his “normal” classmate Amber Bennett (Zazie Beetz), but is clearly developing feelings for his new superhero friend Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), who is in a relationship with her Teen Team member Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas). By the end of Episode 3, Eve and Rex are broken up because he cheated on her, and Eve flies over to Mark’s to find he and Amber smooching in his bedroom.

So where is all this going?

“I don’t think I can say too much,” Beetz told TheWrap. “But we see in the first couple of episodes already, Mark is trying to figure out a way to balance these responsibilities and what his expectations are for who he thinks he’s meant to be and his relationship with his dad, with also just wanting a normal life and be able to date, and how do you square those two things off at the same time. And I think, with Atom Eve, she can understand him to a degree, potentially, that Amber can’t, just because she doesn’t have that same exact situation, I suppose. But there is an emphasis on the tension within Mark and his coming-of-age into his discovery of self with different people, including Amber and Atom Eve, around him.”

“Atlanta” star Beetz plays one of the few non-superhero characters in the superhero series. And while she is very familiar with taking on the part of a kick-ass woman with superhuman gifts due to her part as Domino in the “Deadpool” franchise, Beetz told TheWrap why she likes playing the unsuper (in that particular aspect) Amber in “Invincible.”

“In a superhero series, I think it’s interesting to have a character who is confident in who she is and what she believes in and what she feels like her purpose is in the world. Which is almost in contrast to Mark, who I think is still figuring a lot of that out in relation to his dad and his own powers and what he feels like he should do or has to do and what his responsibilities are,” Beetz said.

She added: “I think when we watch superhero stories, we all want to be those superheroes because wow, how cool it would be to be a hero and be able to do these things. And I think, in Amber’s case, she exhibits how you can still behave in a way that changes the world or is sort of heroic in helping your community and standing up for what you believe is right. And really, it’s in all of us and you can do good things just out of your own self and not because you have super powers or something like that. So that’s an interesting element that she introduces into the show.”

New episodes of “Invincible” launch Fridays on Amazon Prime Video.