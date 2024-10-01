CNN’s Jim Sciutto Shares On-the-Ground Footage of Iranian Missile Attack on Israel

After Iran launched missiles against Israel on Tuesday, CNN’s Jim Sciutto shared video of the attacks on social media.

The news network’s chief national security correspondent posted two videos to Twitter: one captioned, “Missile or missile fragment impacts in downtown Tel Aviv;” and the other, “Multiple intercepts over us just now.”

According to CNN, the U.S. Embassy in Israel has warned people to shelter in place until further notice. Sciutto himself is sheltering as well.

Missile or missile fragment impacts in downtown Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/q7OPhvRiZl — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 1, 2024

Multiple intercepts over us just now pic.twitter.com/AfzxFsF7Q7 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 1, 2024

Meanwhile on Fox News, “Outnumbered” chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst was doing a live shot when the missiles began to soar through the sky. He was able to confirm his safety with host Harris Faulkner.

“I need to know you’re in a safe location and that you can move away when necessary,” Faulkner said from the studio. “And now we see several objects over where you are now exploding. Watch your back. If you need to step back, we’ll move on here and come back to you. Trey, take care of you and your photographer.”

Following the initial wave, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations issued a public statement on Twitter.

“Iran’s legal, rational and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime — which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran — has been duly carried out,” the group wrote. “Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists’ supporters are advised to part ways with the regime.”

Iran’s attack comes after Israeli troops entered Lebanon this week for “limited, localized and targeted” ground raids.