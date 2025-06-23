Iran Missile Threat Forces Anderson Cooper, CNN Crew to Evacuate Live on Air | Video

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and several of his co-workers were forced to evacuate to a bomb shelter in Israel live on-air after receiving an alert of an imminent Iranian missile strike on Sunday.

Cooper was talking to Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, and Jeremy Diamond, the network’s Jerusalem correspondent, when a loud siren started blaring at 3:02 a.m. local time in Tel Aviv.

“These are the alerts that go out on all of our phones when you’re in Israel. It’s a 10-minute warning of incoming missiles, or something, incoming from Iran,” Cooper explained to viewers.

He then said the location he was broadcasting from had just received a “verbal alarm” saying those in the area needed to get to bomb shelters as soon as possible.

“We have about a 10-minute window to get down into a bomb shelter, and we’ll continue to try to broadcast from that bomb shelter, and even if we can, on the way down,” Cooper added.

CNN's Anderson Cooper, Clarissa Ward and Jeremy Diamond evacuate after receiving a 10-minute warning of an incoming missile in Tel Aviv, Israel. pic.twitter.com/h0MfOjwcXj — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) June 23, 2025

“Should we go down?” Ward then asked Cooper. “We should probably go down,” the 58-year-old host responded, while smiling; Ward quickly agreed, and at 3:05 a.m. the trio started taking their microphones off to head down.

Cooper, while walking and talking to the camera, said the bomb alerts and shelters were “obviously something that many here in Tel Aviv have gotten used to.” The bomb threat came hours after American B-2 bombers struck three Iranian sites dedicated to developing nuclear weapons.

You can watch the moment Cooper, Ward and Diamond had to head underground via Cooper’s X account above.