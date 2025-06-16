Just as Iranian TV anchor Sahar Emami was presenting the news, Israeli forces launched an airstrike in the area of Tehran where Iran’s state news channel IRINN’s station is located.

Immediately after the strike, Sahar can be seen rushing out of her seat as dust and debris starts to fill the room. Per AP News, people on set were heard saying “Allahu akbar,” which translates to the Arabic phrase for God is great. The building was hit by four bombs.

Later on, Emami came back to screens from another studio where she was joined by her fellow anchor. Giving an update after the blast, Emami said there were “bodies of reporters” at the site that had been hit.

In a statement, per the AP, Israel Defense Minister, Israel Katz, confirmed the attack.

“The Iranian regime’s propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority was attacked by the IDF after a widespread evacuation of the area’s residents,” Katz said. “We will strike the Iranian dictator everywhere.”

On the other side, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, slammed the attack, calling it a “wicked act of war crime.”

“The world is watching: targeting Iran’s news agency #IRIB ’s office during live broadcast is a wicked act of war crime,” Baqaei wrote on X.

This is now the fourth day of attacks between the countries in the ongoing conflict. Per Iran’s health ministry at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,400 people have been injured since Friday. At least 24 people have been killed by Iran’s retaliatory strikes, and more than 500 have been injured.

