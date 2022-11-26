Irene Cara was remembered by Jennifer Beals, Laura Branigan, Sister Sledge and more after she passed away Friday at age 63.

The Oscar-winning singer behind hits like “Fame” and “Flashdance” died in Florida of unknown causes, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced.

With a decades-long career spanning several mediums – including Broadway, television and film – Cara is considered a pioneer of the arts and an icon of the 1980s.

Jennifer Beals, the star of 1983’s “Flashdance” (for which Cara won an Oscar) thanked “brilliant” Cara for her “open heart and your fearless triple threat talent.”

“It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream,” she wrote on Instagram. “#RIPirenecara.”

Canadian singer Deborah Cox called Cara “a bright light for the culture.”

“Irene Cara is who inspired me growing up to be a ‘triple threat’ ….that you could not only have hit records but I have a hit tv show and slay…” she wrote, adding a “Fame” reference: “Irene Cara remember her name.”

“My Heart Is Broken,” Debbie Allen said, describing Cara as “such a gifted beautiful genius.” “Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME!”

Flea said on Twitter that he was “sad to hear the news, she was a real light.”

Read below for more tributes:

My Heart Is Broken. 💔#IreneCara was such a gifted and beautiful genius. Her talent and her music will LIVE FOREVER! FOREVER REMEMBER HER NAME! 😢❤️ #FAME pic.twitter.com/ZUnOfGngFT — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) November 26, 2022

Other Half Entertainment is deeply saddened by the passing of @Irene_Cara. Our thoughts, prayers, & condolences go out to her family, friends, & fans.



LB's touching introduction of Irene at Seoul Song Festival ('88).~Kathy Golik, Legacy Mgr



🔷Full post- https://t.co/wbsOnTIiQE pic.twitter.com/vgKZiJwYCR — Laura Branigan (@laurabranigan) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara. So lovely. What a presence. What a voice. She defined a decade with her songs. God speed. pic.twitter.com/hOktkPs1gw — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) November 26, 2022

#ireneCara she was one of the reasons I am here today! She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it! She fueled my community. She will be missed! Rest in power! pic.twitter.com/d9LUCtFsC2 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 26, 2022

This breaks my ❤️ to hear. #IreneCara was one of the first women I saw singing, dancing & acting in color not B&W who looked like me. Seeing her in #Fame changed my life. 1 of the first 45s I remember owning was her beautiful song #AnyoneCanSee. It’s still one of my favorites. https://t.co/JNImrMyAjy — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 26, 2022

….Now…….there is nothing. 😞



Goodbye Irene Cara. I’m Sad About This. https://t.co/Hu3y8qRX57 — Dr. Love (@questlove) November 26, 2022

RIP Irene Cara. We will remember your name! #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 26, 2022

"What A Feeling" & "Fame" bring back memories of pure joy. I am so sad to learn about @Irene_Cara 's passing https://t.co/3gWhM3FiXr — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) November 26, 2022

Irene Cara sang New York City’s song.



Born in the Bronx, she reached for the stars and delivered a soundtrack for the ages.



She will be truly missed. Rest in peace. https://t.co/QNioRdBP32 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 26, 2022

We are so very sorry to hear of the passing of @Irene_Cara. Her music has lifted the souls of so many, and as such her legacy is timeless! Our deepest condolences to Irene’s loved ones and to her many fans. Rest in glory Miss Cara 🖤 pic.twitter.com/AdMc8BxJSb — Sister Sledge (@SisterSledge_) November 26, 2022

'Fame' was the ultimate NYC theme song in 1980 the year I graduated from High School. It captured determination even for those with the greatest odds stacked against them.



Thank you & Rest in Peace

Irene Cara https://t.co/c0ENxvJSlF — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 26, 2022