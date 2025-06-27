‘Ironheart’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Marvel’s New Series?

It’s been a long time coming, but Marvel’s “Ironheart” is here, with the first three episodes now streaming on Disney+.

The series reunites fans with Riri Williams, a tech prodigy attending MIT who we first met back in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” But, after the events of that film, Riri is back home in Chicago, and that means a whole new set of friends and coworkers to meet.

Here’s who you need to know in the series.

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)

Riri Williams is a tech prodigy, hellbent on creating an even better suit than Tony Stark ever did. She’s played by Dominique Thorne, who fans first met as the character in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Prior to that, Thorne starred in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Natalie/N.A.T.A.L.I.E (Lyric Ross)

Natalie was Riri’s best friend, who died tragically in a shooting. N.A.T.A.L.I.E. is the AI personality (think JARVIS, from “Iron Man”) that Riri accidentally creates for her suit. Both are played by Lyric Ross, who you’ll most likely recognize as Deja from “This Is Us.”

Parker Robbins/The Hood (Anthony Ramos)

Parker Robbins is a mysterious criminal mastermind who has the means of getting Riri the money she needs to continue her work. He’s always wearing a red hood, hence the nickname. He’s played by Anthony Ramos, who most fans will recognize from his time in “Hamilton.” He also starred in the movie adaptation of “In the Heights,” as well as “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Joe McGillicuddy (Alden Ehrenreich)

Joe McGillicuddy is a man Riri tracks down on the Black Market, who has biomechanical supplies she needs. He’s played by Alden Ehrenreich, best known for playing young Han Solo in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

John (Manny Montana)

John is Parker’s best friend and criminal partner, and he’s pretty intense. He’s played by Manny Montana, who played a similarly intense character in “Good Girls.” Most recently, he appeared in episodes of “Mayans M.C.” and “Westworld.”

Xavier (Matthew Elam)

Xavier is Natalie’s older brother, and a potential love interest for Riri it seems? He’s played by Matthew Elam, who appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark,” and multiple episodes of “Fargo” and “61st Street.”

Clown (Sonia Denis)

Clown is the resident pyrotechnic on Parker’s crew, but she develops a bond with Riri. She’s played by Sonia Denis, whose voice you might recognize from “Birdgirl” and “BoJack Horseman.” She also worked as a writer on “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Guilty Party.”

Slug (Shea Couleé)

Slug is the hacker of the group, with killer nails to boot. They’re played by Shea Couleé, a drag queen (who happens to be a Chicago staple) who rose to fame after competing on season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and won the 5th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.”

Jeri (Zoe Terakes)

Jeri is one half of the Blood Siblings, and packs a mean punch. Zoe Terakes brings the character to life, having previously starred in “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Wentworth.”

Roz (Shakira Barrera)

Roz is the other half of the blood siblings. Shakira Barrera plays the fighter, and the actress is best known as Yolanda aka “Yo-Yo” on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated “Glow.” She also starred as Gloria in “Sprung.”

Ronnie Williams (Anji White)

Ronnie is Riri’s mom, and a very good one at that. She’s played by Anji White, who you’ve seen in episodes of “Fargo,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Empire,” “The Chi” and more.