First ‘Ironheart’ Trailer Hails the Return of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams to the MCU

Just over a month away from its release, Marvel’s next series “Ironheart” finally has a trailer. And with it, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams returns to the MCU.

That means the MCU is headed to Chicago, which is where Riri is from and has since returned to after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” We first met her back in Ryan Coogler’s — who also executive produces this series — sequel, as she was tracked down by Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) for successfully building a device that can detect vibranium through any materials.

You can watch the first trailer for “Ironheart” in the video below.

According to the official synopsis, the series “pits technology against magic” when Riri’s “unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka ‘The Hood’ (Anthony Ramos).”

So, don’t be expecting the series to be too much of an origin story. As Thorne told TheWrap back in 2022, “Wakanda Forever” dropped fans right “in the midst of her experience.”

“And it just so happens that that experience is taking her totally out of her world in which she was quite comfortable and into several worlds that are not her own,” she said at the time, “but that she does indeed have to reckon with, because it is her own ambition that has created the circumstances that that these folks find themselves in, herself included.”

No, Riri Williams not taking up the mantle of Iron Man, or even trying to fill that void. But she does have a relationship with him and his wife, at least in the comics.

In those stories, Pepper Potts mentors Riri — in a similar fashion to how Tony took Peter Parker under his wing in the MCU — providing her with resources and a suit AI. At this point though, it’s unclear if Gwyneth Paltrow will pop in as Pepper Potts in Disney+’s “Ironheart” series (we wouldn’t count on it though).

In addition to Thorne and Ramos, the series stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

“Ironheart” premieres on Disney+ on June 24.