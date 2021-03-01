Will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ End This Season? Ellen Pompeo Says ‘We Honestly Have Not Decided’ (Video)

“Grey’s Anatomy” will return with new episodes of its 17th season next week — and as of right now, the star of the Shonda Rhimes-created ABC medical drama doesn’t know if these installments are going to be the show’s final.

“I can’t say. We honestly have not decided. We’re really trying to figure it out right now,” Ellen Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey on the series throughout its entire run, said Sunday in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning.”

She continued: “It’s, ‘What story do we tell?’ To end a show this iconic, how do we do it? I just want to make sure that we do this character and this show and the fans, I wanna make sure we do it right.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” was renewed by ABC through its currently airing Season 17 back in May 2019, when it was picked up for Seasons 16 and 17 at once. So now is the time, as Pompeo said, when discussions are being had about whether or not it will be renewed for Season 18 — or conclude this year.

This season of “Grey’s Anatomy” has not shied away from the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, with Meredith Grey (Pompeo) having contracted COVID-19 while treating patients. Her coma-like state has allowed for the returns of a few deceased “Grey’s” characters, including Mer’s late husband, Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey), and her good friend George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), who have both met up with Meredith on her dream beach.

“Grey’s Anatomy” aired its Season 17 midseason finale Dec. 17. Here’s the official description for its spring premiere episode, which airs next Thursday: “Grey’s Anatomy” picks up where the previous episode of “Station 19” left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake. Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect.

“Grey’s Anatomy” returns Thursdays, March 11 at 9/8c on ABC.