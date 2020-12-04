netflix hbo max

Warner Bros.

Is HBO Max Now the Biggest Threat to Netflix?

by | December 4, 2020 @ 11:30 AM

“We’re gonna get a chance to see how much uplift we get on on these kind of titles,” WarnerMedia streaming boss tells TheWrap of 13 months straight of WB blockbusters

HBO Max finally found a way to justify its high price tag. It just needed a little help from a few kaiju monsters, Bugs Bunny and Timothée Chalamet.

In a move that could permanently change how films are distributed even after the pandemic subsides, Warner Bros. sidestepped what would have been another long year of uncertainty by giving HBO Max subscribers Day 1 access to its entire 2021 movie slate, including major tentpoles like “Godzilla Vs. Kong,” the animated reboot “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Matrix 4” and “Dune.” In doing so, the streaming service removed what was perhaps its biggest obstacle in seriously challenging Netflix and newcomer Disney+ in the streaming wars: convincing non-HBO fans to sign up for the $15-per-month offering.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

