Netflix, Fox, HBO
If you, like so many of us, find yourself doing an absurd amount of binge-watching during isolation and are now hard-pressed for something you have not watched, well, we have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is, all of the current TV shows in production have been shut down, so there won't be much new TV for a while. But the good news is that there is already so much TV in existence that it would take you several lifetimes to watch it all! Here is TheWrap's list of the most binge-worthy original series from Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon.
Netflix
Netflix: "Love Is Blind"
Close your eyes and let the sweet, grating tones of Jessica's voice carry you away.
Netflix
Netflix: "The Witcher"
Watch this while you pray that Henry Cavill didn't come in contact with the infected "Game of Thrones" actor
who was set to star in Season 2 of this monster-hunter drama.
Netflix
Netflix: "Sex Education"
Try not to think of all the sex you're not having while cooped up in quarantine/isolation.
Netflix
Netflix: "Locke & Key"
This one dropped last month, but if you slept on it, it's not too late to catch up on the first season of this strange, key-filled
drama.
Netflix
Netflix: "You"
If we're talking binge-worthiness, this one will have you sucked in faster than you can say Joe Goldberg.
Honorable mentions: "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," "Russian Doll," "Narcos," "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," "Mad Men," "Sherlock," "Mindhunter," "Outlander," "The Circle," "Ozark"
Amazon
Amazon: "Carnival Row"
Escape from the terrors of reality by slipping into this magical world of fairies and beasts.
Amazon
Amazon: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Come along with Midge on her quest to become a stand-up comedian.
Amazon
Amazon: "Fleabag"
Can we offer you a hot priest in this trying time?
Amazon
Amazon: "Good Omens"
In this David Tennent and Michael Sheen-led series, an angel and a demon partner up to save the world from the apocalypse. Wonder if they have any free time these days?
Amazon
Amazon: "Jack Ryan"
Look into John Krasinski's glistening green eyes and be soothed.
Honorable mentions: "Bosch," "Modern Love," "Goliath," "The Man in the High Castle" and "The Expanse"
Hulu
Hulu: "Handmaid's Tale"
If you need a distraction from the dystopian society we're currently living in, rest assured this series will convince you it could always be worse.
Hulu
Hulu: "The Act"
Joey King and Patricia Arquette star as Gypsey Rose Blanchard and her mother in this Munchausen-by-proxy drama based on a true story.
Hulu
Hulu: "11.22.63."
James Franco is masterful in this Stephen King imagining of what would happen if one man tried to go back in time to stop the JFK assassination.
Hulu
Hulu: "Castle Rock"
A psychological-horror series, also from Stephen King.
Hulu
Hulu: "Ramy"
Because we all need some laughs right about now.
Fox
Disney+: "The Simpsons"
This obviously isn't a Disney+ original, but since Fox and Disney are one now, we had to count this classic cartoon.
Disney
Disney+: "The Mandalorian"
It's not too late to get on board the Baby Yoda train.
Disney
Disney+: "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
For those who loved the original, or for their children.
Disney
Disney+: Early 2000s Live-Action Disney Channel Classics
"Even Stevens," "Lizzie McGuire," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Hannah Montana," and "That's So Raven," to name a few.
Disney
Disney+: Early 2000s Animated Disney Channel Classics
Get you some "Kim Possible," "Doug," "The Proud Family," and "Phineas and Ferb."
HBO
HBO: "Game of Thrones"
Winter may have come and gone, but if there ever was a time to binge the entirety of this series, it's now.
HBO
HBO: "Succession"
Money. Power. Glory. Crying into your father's arms.
HBO
HBO: "Westworld"
Season 3 only just premiered, which means it's not too late to catch up on the first two seasons.
HBO
HBO: "McMillions"
McDonald's may be closed because of coronavirus, but HBO will never leave us.
HBO
HBO: "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Who doesn't smile when they hear that theme song?
Honorable mentions: "Euphoria," "Chernobyl," "The Outsider," "Avenue 5," "Gentleman Jack"
Showtime
Showtime: "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"
Why not use this downtime to learn about pyramid schemes?
Showtime
Showtime: "Murder in the Bayou"
Not only can you binge-watch this extremely sad and yet-unsolved true crime murder story, but you can also read the book by Ethan Brown when you're done.
Showtime
Showtime: "Homeland"
This series may be coming to an end next month, but the good news is, now you have plenty of time to catch up on all seven seasons prior to the eight and final one.
Showtime
Showtime: "Shameless"
Because we're all feeling a bit like William H. Macy in the above picture right now.
Showtime
Showtime: "Kidding"
Let Jim Carrey make you laugh. It's what he does.
Apple
Apple TV+: "The Morning Show"
Watch Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell star as television journalists during the #MeToo era.
Apple
Apple TV+: "See"
Who couldn't use a little shirtless Jason Momoa in times like these?
Apple
Apple TV+: "Dickinson"
Watch Hailee Steinfeld as a sassy, young Emily Dickinson.
Apple
Apple TV+: "Little America"
Watch the heartwarming stories of immigrants unfold in this series from executive producer Kumail Nanjiani.
Apple
Apple TV+: "Servant"
Two words: Baby doll.