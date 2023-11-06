Graphic Footage of Hamas’ Oct. 7 Israel Attacks to Screen in Hollywood and New York This Week

The video is being shared with members of the press and film industry by Israel’s national military

A police station destroyed after a battle between Israeli troops and Hamas militants, as seen on Oct. 8, 2023. (Footage by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Official screenings of 47 minutes of footage showing graphic atrocities committed during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel are being held in Los Angeles and New York this week. The footage is being shared by the Israel Defense Forces, the national military of Israel.

Invitees include select members of the press and the film industry. The screening has been labeled, “Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre.” One of the screenings being held will be at the Museum of Tolerance this Wednesday, by invitation only.

The footage is known to be violent, including video of murder, beheadings and rapes of Jewish people, according to media reports. Much of it was filmed by Hamas terrorists during their attack on Israel. The American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League are helping to organize the screenings.

Guy Nattiv, who directed the Golda Meir biopic “Golda” released earlier this year, shared a redacted image of the invitation on social media Sunday. He captioned his post, “Because the world needs to know. #neveragainisnow 💔”

While inviting in some members of the media to see the footage, the Israeli government recently denied a press credential to a reporter for Rolling Stone, saying that the often left-wing magazine is “not a news organization.” The magazine has a deep history of political reporting, going back more than 50 years. It is also a sister publication owned by Penske Media with several Hollywood trades.

The footage was first shown to a small group of international journalists outside Israel on Oct. 27. At that time, the country had no intention of releasing the footage publicly out of respect for the victims and their families.

For Israeli leaders, the primary motivation to share the footage is to respond to international criticism of its military’s actions in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7. The 140.9 square mile region is currently experiencing a massive humanitarian crisis that has drawn condemnation from world leaders and citizens alike.

The footage depicts members of Hamas as they shoot Israeli families and individuals in their homes and set the homes they can’t infiltrate on fire. Other scenes show someone from Hamas standing on a man as he continues to shoot him; another shows the slow decapitation by garden hoe of a Thai worker.

The footage also spares no one. Children and adults are assaulted and attacked, and at one point a young boy asks, “Why am I alive? Why am I alive?” as militants from Hamas go through his refrigerator. His father had been killed by a grenade moments before.

The massacre at the Nova music festival is also in the film, including a shot of bodies in white body bags stacked alongside one another, as well as clips of Hamas firing into portable toilets and bomb shelters where Israelis were hiding.

A man with gray hair adjusts the straps behind his head of a bullet proof vest that says "Press" on it.
Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

2 responses to “Graphic Footage of Hamas’ Oct. 7 Israel Attacks to Screen in Hollywood and New York This Week”

  1. FILMMAKER Avatar
    FILMMAKER

    Hamas attack is atrocious. However, shown by fascist Netanyehu’s government is biased and ludicrous when in fact the Isreal army is using phosphorous gas to kill over 7500 innocent children and adults in Gaza. Bombing hospitals, schools, residential buildings which are blatant war crimes. Even Jewish Voices for Peace are against the Netaneyhu’s fascist totalitarian government and hainous genocide of the Palestinian peopel and Isreali’s alike. When in fact he did everything possible from erupting the peace talks decades ago which would have brought a Palestinina State and peace to the region. More ridicoulous is that the fact the from the time of Jesus Christ and evern before Jesus Christ the entire region was called Palestine, and Jews and Arabs alike leave in peace.  The meddling of the USA and European governments distabilized the region – pure propaganda. #CEASEFIREIMMEDIATELY #STOPTHEGENOCIDE #RELEASETHEHOSTAGES #STOPBOMBINGBABIES

    Reply
  2. filmmaker Avatar
    filmmaker

    Reply

