Gal Gadot, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Celebrities React to Israeli Hostage Release: ‘Let the Healing Begin’

Gal Gadot, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mayim Bialik and Michael Rapaport were among the celebrities who shared news and offered reactions to the release of three hostages held in Gaza by Hamas on Sunday. Paltrow shared a post each in honor of the hostages in her Instagram Stories and captioned the third photo, “Let the healing begin.”

“Romi Doron and Emily reunited with their mothers after 471 days in Hamas captivity,” Bialik wrote in her own Instagram Stories, “they are finally home and safe again 💜.”

Bialik reshared a post from Israeli author Hen Mazzig that featured photos of Gonen, Damari and Steinbrecher reuniting with their mothers.

Gelman shared video of Gonen dancing and captioned it, “We got her back!!!” alongside six hearts, as well as articles about the return of the three hostages in his Instagram Stories. He also linked to a post that shared a statement from Mandy Damari, Emily’s mother.

“After 471 days Emily is finally home,” Mandy wrote. “I want to thank everyone who never stopped fighting for Emily throughout this horrendous ordeal, and who never stopped saying her name. In Israel, Britain, the United States and around the world. Thank you for bringing Emily home.”



“While Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over, for too many other families the impossible wait continues. Every last hostage must be released, and humanitarian aid must be provided to the hostages who are still waiting to come home,” she added. “We ask that the media please respect Emily’s and our family’s privacy during this time.”

Israeli actress Gadot also celebrated the release in her Instagram Stories. Gadot shared a collage featuring photos of the girls with their mothers and wrote, “Doron, Romi and Emily are finally home. Three families reunited. Still holding onto hope for the 94 hostages who remain. #BringThemHome.”

Sharon Osbourne posted a video on her Instagram feed about the release of the hostages. The video was shared by several accounts on Instagram and Osbourne offered no further comment.

Prepare to cry. Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher are reunited with their families in hospital. pic.twitter.com/TWMCje0xCT — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 19, 2025

Actor and podcaster Rapaport shared several posts on X about the release of Gonen, Damari and Steinbrecher. One post was a reshare of a video that showed the moment the girls met their families in the hospital.

The first stage of the deal was expected to bring freedom to 33 hostages over six weeks. That list includes two of the American citizens presumed to still be alive. President Joe Biden said four more Israeli women were expected to be released within a week, with another two weeks before the start of the second phase.

The cease-fire is the product of months of talks between Egypt, Qatar and the United States. The conflict in the Middle East began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, killing 1,195 people and taking 251 captives; Israel launched its bombing and infantry campaign into Gaza three weeks later.