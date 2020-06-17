HBO has ordered a coronavirus-themed comedic satire special “Coastal Elites.”
The special will star Issa Rae, Dan Levy, Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson and Kaitlyn Dever as characters dealing with the political and societal fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. According to HBO, “Coastal Elites” explores the deeply divided politics of our world and “universal pursuit of human connection.” As its name suggests, “Coastal Elites” will feature characters living in either New York or Los Angeles.
The special was filmed and produced entirely in quarantine and will be presented as a series of confessionals from the five main characters. “Coastal Elites” will air sometime in September.
“Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO,” said Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming. “We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times.”
“Coastal Elites” is written by playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick, with Jay Roach on board as director. Both will executive produce alongside Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff and Michelle Graham.
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last.
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
