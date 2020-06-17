HBO has ordered a coronavirus-themed comedic satire special “Coastal Elites.”

The special will star Issa Rae, Dan Levy, Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson and Kaitlyn Dever as characters dealing with the political and societal fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. According to HBO, “Coastal Elites” explores the deeply divided politics of our world and “universal pursuit of human connection.” As its name suggests, “Coastal Elites” will feature characters living in either New York or Los Angeles.

The special was filmed and produced entirely in quarantine and will be presented as a series of confessionals from the five main characters. “Coastal Elites” will air sometime in September.

“Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO,” said Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming. “We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times.”

“Coastal Elites” is written by playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick, with Jay Roach on board as director. Both will executive produce alongside Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez, Scott Chaloff and Michelle Graham.