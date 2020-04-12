Issa Rae Is Launching Season 4 of ‘Insecure’ With Virtual Block Party

Issa Rae isn’t letting coronavirus stop her from celebrating the fourth season of “Insecure,” as she’s setting up a virtual block party to allow fans of the hit HBO show to enjoy Sunday’s premiere together.

The event will begin on Rae’s Instagram account at 8 PM ET, where she will host a live Q&A with the cast and crew of the show. After that, the “Insecure” Instagram account will host a DJ set by Zaytoven leading up to the season 4 premiere at 10 PM ET, during which Rae will host a Twitter watch party. After the show, Rae will host a virtual afterparty on Instagram with a surprise special guest.

“Insecure” returns to HBO at 10:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 Pacific, after 18 months off the air. The show’s third season followed Issa as she left her job at We Got Y’All, became a property manager, tried to figure out her personal life, and decided to organize a local music festival in Inglewood. As we pick things up she’s still dealing with some of those personal life issues — specifically whether or not she wants to keep things going with her boyfriend Nathan after he ghosted her in the season 3 finale.

“Insecure” airs Sundays at 10 on HBO.