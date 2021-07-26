Issa Rae Posts Surprise Wedding Photos from Private France Ceremony: Loni Love, Robin Thede and More Share Their Congrats

Issa Rae is officially married!
The "Insecure" star took to Instagram to share a series surprise photographs by wedding photographer Lauren Fair on Monday morning. In them, we see Rae in an extravagant custom Vera Wang dress, posing with her longtime partner Louis Dame, who wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit on Sunday at the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a small commune in the South of France.
Naturally, Rae revealed the news with her classic, tongue-in-cheek humor, captioning the post:
"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," she joked in the caption. "Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."
The writer and actress also shared a few photos of her and her bridesmaids, garnering congrats and well wishes from several of her famous friends.
Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary said "ISSAAAA OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! You are an absolute vision!!!! So so so overjoyed for you!!!!" Tina Knowles commented "You made a gorgeous Bride ❤️." Also, La La Anthony wrote "Congratulations…u look so beautiful ❤️wishing you a lifetime of happiness 😘❤️" along with Karrueche Tran who commented, "CONGRATS!!" and Mindy Kaling wrote, "✨Congratulation Issa! ✨You both look gorgeous. So many blessings. ❤️"
Take a look at more of the reactions from Rae's fans and followers -- including Kazeem Famuyide, Natasha Rothwell and others below.
Many even praised Rae's casual-ness with the big announcement and decision to keep the news as private as possible: