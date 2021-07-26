Issa Rae Posts Surprise Wedding Photos from Private France Ceremony: Loni Love, Robin Thede and More Share Their Congrats

Issa Rae is officially married!

The "Insecure" star took to Instagram to share a series surprise photographs by wedding photographer Lauren Fair on Monday morning. In them, we see Rae in an extravagant custom Vera Wang dress, posing with her longtime partner Louis Dame, who wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit on Sunday at the Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a small commune in the South of France.

Naturally, Rae revealed the news with her classic, tongue-in-cheek humor, captioning the post:

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," she joked in the caption. "Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

The writer and actress also shared a few photos of her and her bridesmaids, garnering congrats and well wishes from several of her famous friends.

Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary said "ISSAAAA OMG!!! Congratulations!!!!!!! You are an absolute vision!!!! So so so overjoyed for you!!!!" Tina Knowles commented "You made a gorgeous Bride ❤️." Also, La La Anthony wrote "Congratulations…u look so beautiful ❤️wishing you a lifetime of happiness 😘❤️" along with Karrueche Tran who commented, "CONGRATS!!" and Mindy Kaling wrote, "✨Congratulation Issa! ✨You both look gorgeous. So many blessings. ❤️"

Take a look at more of the reactions from Rae's fans and followers -- including Kazeem Famuyide, Natasha Rothwell and others below.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Our sister-friend @issarae tied the knot with her longtime beau, Louis Diame, in a lush ultra-private ceremony in the South of France.



We're rooting for this Black love and happily ever after for the happy couple! #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/ymfzPsG5BW — ESSENCE (@Essence) July 26, 2021

A big congratulations to @IssaRae !!! What a lovely bride!!!!!! Just beautiful!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2UkxQu89Z2 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 26, 2021

Issa Rae's @IssaRae impromptu wedding shoot is a fairytale. pic.twitter.com/kIwi6JnLfq — Akosua is Summer-ing☀️ (@itsafronomics) July 26, 2021

Now if she isn't the most STUNNING bride! Congratulations @IssaRae 🤍✨



📸: Lauren Fair pic.twitter.com/EqWFox9j4E — VH1 (@VH1) July 26, 2021

Issa Rae got married! pic.twitter.com/0EXwDZ3AC5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 26, 2021

Congratulations to actress @IssaRae and Louis Diame on their nuptials. 💍#KissFmCelebs pic.twitter.com/tPK6OFxOna — Kiss 100 Kenya (@Kiss100kenya) July 26, 2021

Good morning to @IssaRae and Issa Rae only. pic.twitter.com/YCgzfEJBpG — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) July 26, 2021

Issa Rae really wrapped up her Emmy-nominated series, flew to Miami to start production on her next show, then got married and summer isn’t even over yet. What an icon. — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) July 26, 2021

I am so incredibly happy for #IssaRae!!



What a gorgeous couple & wedding! https://t.co/89QynLgUBb — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 26, 2021

Awwww Issa Rae’s wedding photos 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Cd2y5OXa26 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) July 26, 2021

And just like that, our hearts melted. Congrats to @IssaRae and her new hubby Louis Diame, who were just married in the South of France! 💞🥰💞



📸: Lauren Fair pic.twitter.com/YvwDzW4vFA — xoNecole (@xonecole) July 26, 2021

Many even praised Rae's casual-ness with the big announcement and decision to keep the news as private as possible:

Issa Rae does it right. Give these people NOTHING! Lol — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) July 26, 2021

Issa Rae is always giving us the blueprint for something dope. I love the way she just casually dropped these stunning photos and was like so yea I did a thing in between making power moves. Congrats to her. pic.twitter.com/QUgDjizInw — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) July 26, 2021

I feel like Issa Rae models how to use social media, rather than be used by it, and it’s always a delight to revel in — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) July 26, 2021

Issa Rae got married and didn’t tell any damn body like a true Capricorn. I respect that. pic.twitter.com/YWPtd7NqIj — Devin Gibson (@devinwgibson) July 26, 2021

Issa Rae randomly dropping wedding photos is exactly what I needed this Monday morning ✨ pic.twitter.com/ztE574EJSC — Alexa Lisitza (@AlexaLisitza) July 26, 2021

Issa Rae dropping her wedding photos in an IG dump and then spiriting away to let us pick our jaws up off the floor pic.twitter.com/2C79nsjFK2 — medusa (@tinykinseyscale) July 26, 2021