Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Is Getting a Mobile Game Adaptation

HBO’s “Insecure” and its creator Issa Rae are getting the video game treatment, thanks to all-female development studio Glow Up Games.

Glow Up is working on a soon-to-be released mobile title called “Insecure: The Come Up Game,” which will come out around the June release of “Insecure” season four. Players will be able to be their own sim version of Issa Dee (as she’s called in the show) as she navigates her way through a virtual Los Angeles, complete with the daily raps.

“The Come Up Game” will also feature “an addictive rap word minigame that allows players to take the pen from Issa to create their own rhymes in front of the mirror and share them with friends,” according to the Glow Up Games website.

“The Come Up Game is a perfect, natural extension of Insecure,” Rae said in a statement to Wired, which first reported the news. “It was such a rewarding experience to create this game alongside an all-women-of-color-led team.”

Mitu Khandaker, Tara Mustapha and Latoya Peterson founded Brooklyn-based Glow Up Games last year to make more diverse indie games and augmented/virtual reality content. “The Come Up Game” is their first title and will be released on all mobile phones this summer.