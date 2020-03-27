Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Is Getting a Mobile Game Adaptation
It’s developed by women-led Glow Up Games
Samson Amore | March 27, 2020 @ 5:33 PM
Last Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 6:09 PM
Photo: Glow Up Games
HBO’s “Insecure” and its creator Issa Rae are getting the video game treatment, thanks to all-female development studio Glow Up Games.
Glow Up is working on a soon-to-be released mobile title called “Insecure: The Come Up Game,” which will come out around the June release of “Insecure” season four. Players will be able to be their own sim version of Issa Dee (as she’s called in the show) as she navigates her way through a virtual Los Angeles, complete with the daily raps.
“The Come Up Game” will also feature “an addictive rap word minigame that allows players to take the pen from Issa to create their own rhymes in front of the mirror and share them with friends,” according to the Glow Up Games website.
“The Come Up Game is a perfect, natural extension of Insecure,” Rae said in a statement to Wired, which first reported the news. “It was such a rewarding experience to create this game alongside an all-women-of-color-led team.”
Mitu Khandaker, Tara Mustapha and Latoya Peterson founded Brooklyn-based Glow Up Games last year to make more diverse indie games and augmented/virtual reality content. “The Come Up Game” is their first title and will be released on all mobile phones this summer.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 78
Here’s when 128 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.