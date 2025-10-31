‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who Is Dick Hallorann?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “It: Welcome to Derry” Episode 2.

The first two episodes of “It: Welcome to Derry” introduced a character who fans of Stephen King’s larger work might find familiar – Dick Hallorann.

The elusive character, played here by Chris Chalk, is working for the military when Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) moves his family to town to work on the base. The man seems to be embroiled in the secret project that Hanlon starts to learn more about shortly after being set up in town. This isn’t the first time Hallorann has popped up in a Stephen King story, and his skillset raises plenty of questions for what could be in store for the rest of the season.

But who is Dick Hallorann? What connection does he have to Stephen King’s larger universe, and what could his abilities mean for what the military wants with Derry? Here’s what to know after “It: Welcome to Derry” Episode 2.

Who is Dick Hallorann?

Dick Hallorann is one of the soldiers working on the military base with Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo). He is working on the special project Hanlon saw hints of when he first arrived on the military base but what he’s doing specifically is not quite clear.

Where have you seen him before?

Fans of Stephen King’s work likely had ears perked up when Hallorann appeared in the show. The character is most known for being the head chef at The Overlook Hotel in “The Shining.” While there he crosses paths with Jack Torrance and his family. He’s the person who talks with young Danny Torrance about his ability with The Shining because Hallorann possesses the same power.

His appearance in “Welcome to Derry” isn’t just bringing in a familiar character for the sake of a fun Easter Egg. Hallorann also appears in one of the interludes of King’s “It” novel. Again, he’s serving in the military but befriend’s Will Hanlon — Leroy’s son and Losers Club member Mike’s dad. The two cross paths with Pennywise briefly when the monster riles up a local KKK group into burning down The Black Spot — a music venue specifically for Black servicemen in town that starts to get popular.

But Hallorann shows up later in “Doctor Sleep” — the long-awaited sequel to “The Shining.” In that story, Hallorann taught Danny more about his abilities and how to lock away the various ghosts and monsters that plagued him after surviving Jack Torrance at The Overlook.

What are his powers?

Hallorann has The Shining, which is a stand-in title across a number of Stephen King books for telepathy. He is one of many characters who crop up with the ability, but usually most who exhibit the power in the author’s stories are children.

Hallorann is more knowledgable about his powers thanks to lessons from his grandmother, Rose Hallorann. It was Rose who coined the term for The Shining and much of what Dick teaches Danny about the skill he first learned from her.

What is Dick doing for the military?

In the book, Dick does not flaunt his ability when Pennywise shows up to terrorize The Black Spot. What’s happening in “Welcome to Derry” hints that his skill with The Shining might be implemented as a way to either track or fight Pennywise. It would not be the first time someone from town noted the cyclical nature of killings and hauntings in town but would mark the first time someone with these telekinetic powers squared off against Pennywise and his Deadlights.

“It: Welcome to Derry” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.