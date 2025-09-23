‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Trailer Heads Back to the Sewers With Plenty of Blood

It’s time to head back to Derry.

The latest trailer for HBO’s upcoming “It” prequel series “Welcome to Derry” teases plenty of blood and mayhem for the Maine town. Once again the citizens – mostly children – again face the wrath of Pennywise the Clown only this time it’s in 1962.

“Eight years of living on base, I just think my missus is ready for a little taste of normal,” Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) says after arriving in town.

“Well, if normal is what you’re after, you two are going to love Derry,” someone responds.

What follows is mayhem across town, as some kids look for missing friends that typically disappear in Derry during one of the killer clown’s periods of activity, and Hanlon getting deeper into what the military is actually doing in the haunted place.

The setting and characters hint that the show will draw inspiration from one of the many interludes from Stephen King’s novel about Mike Hanlon’s father and his time living in Derry while serving in the military. A shot of a meteor crashing to Earth also point to a deeper examination into Pennywise’s origin than we got in the 2017 and 2019 films.

The prequel series comes from Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, both of whom worked on “It” and “It Chapter Two,” as well as Jason Fuchs, who worked on “It Chapter Two” and “Wonder Woman.” Additionally, Muschietti will direct multiple episodes.

Alongside Adepo, the series stars Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso and Bill Skarsgård returning as Pennywise.

“It: Welcome to Derry” premieres on HBO on Oct. 26.

