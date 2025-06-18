‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 17 Trailer Teases a Surprise ‘Golden Bachelor’ Crossover

There are crossovers aplenty in the first trailer for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17.

Featured in the trailer, which FX released online Wednesday morning, are not only clips from the “Always Sunny” half of the show’s two-part crossover with “Abbott Elementary,” but also a surprise parody of “The Golden Bachelor.” Jesse Palmer, ABC’s “Golden Bachelor” host, appears early in the “Always Sunny” trailer and teases the birth of a new, Philadelphia-set love story.

At the center of the reality competition show’s latest tale of romance? None other than Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds, who seems over-the-moon to have been chosen as ABC’s next Golden Bachelor. “Can’t wait to find a grade-A, prime-cut piece of ass… to love,” Frank says in a candid interview. It looks like he is going to find exactly what he is looking for, too, in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s” fictitious parody of Haliey Welch, a.k.a. Hawk Tuah, a Southern girl who goes by Cock Chewa.

You can watch the full trailer for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17 yourself in the video below.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is not the only scripted show that has crossed over with the “Bachelor” franchise. In 2024, “9-1-1” also famously crossed over in one episode with “The Bachelor” and even made time for a Jesse Palmer cameo of its own.

It is, of course, unclear just how sizable its “Golden Bachelor” crossover spoof will be when “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returns. Given how heavily it is featured in the show’s Season 17 trailer, though, it is possible that Frank’s “Golden Bachelor” run will be a multi-episode or season-long bit. That would be fitting in a season that looks just as chaotic and absurd as “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” fans have come to expect from the comedy.

The trailer also teases several fights, at least one dead body, an ambulance crash and — in a potential nod to fellow FX hit “The Bear” — a scene in which Charlie (Charlie Day) demands that Dee (Kaitlin Olson) repeatedly shout, “Thank you, Chef!” at him.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17 premieres July 9 on FXX and will be available to stream on Hulu.