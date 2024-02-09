It’s Looking Up for Below the Line

Hollywood can be a tough business to break into, whichever side of the lens you’re striving for. But 2023 brought new diversity in the ranks of crafts that fall “below the line,” among them cinematography, hair and makeup, costume design, music, production design and editing. We were excited to have Kendall Bessent photograph the changing faces of the industry 

Photography by Kendall Bessent

Camille Friend, Hair Designer, The Little Mermaid

Camille Friend

Hair Designer, The Little Mermaid

Cristina Dunlap

Cinematographer, American Fiction

Cristina wears dress by Kim Perets,jacket by Rails, shoes by Jessica Rich and jewelry by Ettika.

Cristina Dunlap, Cinematographer, American Fiction
Willie D. Burton, Production Sound Mixer, Oppenheimer & Ellen Mirojnick, Costume Designer, Oppenheimer

Willie D. Burton

Production Sound Mixer, Oppenheimer

Ellen Mirojnick

Costume Designer, Oppenheimer

Willie wears jacket by Southern Gents, shirt by Zadig & Voltaire, pants by Luca Faloni and necklace by Ettika

Ellen wears necklaces by Chanel, earrings by Ettika and glasses by Chrome Hearts.

Hilda Rasula

Editor, American Fiction

Hilda wears dress and belt by Chanel, earrings by Noritami

Hilda Rasula Editor, American Fiction
Kris Bowers, Composer, The Color Purple

Kris Bowers

Composer, Origin and The Color Purple, Co-Director, The Last Repair Shop

Kris wears turtleneck, pants and shoes by Givenchy, shirt by Thrills, blazer by Paul Fredrick and glasses by Loewe.

Martin Scorsese photographed for TheWrapBook (Credit: Cathie Opie)
Read Next
TheWrap Launches ‘TheWrapBook,’ a Luxury Collectible Celebrating the Year’s Best in Cinema

Jennifer Lame

Editor, Oppenheimer 

Jennifer wears dress and jacket by Chanel.

Jennifer Lame Editor, Oppenheimer
Laura Karpman, Composer, American Fiction

Laura Karpman

Composer, American Fiction

Laura wears shirt by The Row, pants by Issey Miyake, shoes and glasses by Gucci.

Michelle Tesoro

Editor, Maestro

Michelle Tesoro Editor, Maestro
Rene Haynes Indigenous Casting, Killers of the Flower Moon and Jacqueline West Costume Designer, Killers of the Flower Moon

Rene Haynes

Indigenous Casting, Killers of the Flower Moon

Jacqueline West

Costume Designer, Killers of the Flower Moon 

Rene wears blouse by Adolfo Sanchez, vest and trousers by Boohoo and shoes by Club L London.

Ruth De Jong

Production Designer, Oppenheimer

Ruth wears jacket, vest and skirt by Chanel, shoes by Simon Miler and her own jewelry.

Ruth De Jong, Production Designer, Oppenheimer
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall & The Zone of Interest
Read Next
Faces of 2023
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, Costume Designer, The Color Purple

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Costume Designer, The Color Purple

Willie wears jacket by Southern Gents, shirt by Zadig & Voltaire, pants by Luca Faloni and necklace by Ettika

Credits

Production Anabella Cassanova and Sage Price for Vacation Theory

Fashion Editor Eric Ellison at The Wall Group

Ava DuVernay, Writer/Director, Origin
Read Next
Visionaries Envisioned

Fashion Assistant Melina Passalacqua

Make Up Artist Alix Youngblood

Hair Stylist Shelli Mosley at the Wall Group

Hair and Makeup Assistant Marshay Nicole

Production Assistant Luis Hernandez 

Martin Scorsese, Director, Flowers of the Killer Moon
Read Next
The Lion in Winter

Location Stonewall Ranch Malibu