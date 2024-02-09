Hollywood can be a tough business to break into, whichever side of the lens you’re striving for. But 2023 brought new diversity in the ranks of crafts that fall “below the line,” among them cinematography, hair and makeup, costume design, music, production design and editing. We were excited to have Kendall Bessent photograph the changing faces of the industry
Photography by Kendall Bessent
Camille Friend
Hair Designer, The Little Mermaid
Cristina Dunlap
Cinematographer, American Fiction
Cristina wears dress by Kim Perets,jacket by Rails, shoes by Jessica Rich and jewelry by Ettika.
Willie D. Burton
Production Sound Mixer, Oppenheimer
Ellen Mirojnick
Costume Designer, Oppenheimer
Willie wears jacket by Southern Gents, shirt by Zadig & Voltaire, pants by Luca Faloni and necklace by Ettika.
Ellen wears necklaces by Chanel, earrings by Ettika and glasses by Chrome Hearts.
Hilda Rasula
Editor, American Fiction
Hilda wears dress and belt by Chanel, earrings by Noritami
Kris Bowers
Composer, Origin and The Color Purple, Co-Director, The Last Repair Shop
Kris wears turtleneck, pants and shoes by Givenchy, shirt by Thrills, blazer by Paul Fredrick and glasses by Loewe.
Jennifer Lame
Editor, Oppenheimer
Jennifer wears dress and jacket by Chanel.
Laura Karpman
Composer, American Fiction
Laura wears shirt by The Row, pants by Issey Miyake, shoes and glasses by Gucci.
Michelle Tesoro
Editor, Maestro
Rene Haynes
Indigenous Casting, Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacqueline West
Costume Designer, Killers of the Flower Moon
Rene wears blouse by Adolfo Sanchez, vest and trousers by Boohoo and shoes by Club L London.
Ruth De Jong
Production Designer, Oppenheimer
Ruth wears jacket, vest and skirt by Chanel, shoes by Simon Miler and her own jewelry.
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
Costume Designer, The Color Purple
