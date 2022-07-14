Ivana Trump, First Wife of Donald and Mother to 3 Trump Children, Dies at 73

Ivana Trump, TV personality, businesswoman and first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died. She was 73.

Her death was first reported by ABC News and confirmed by Trump himself on his own Truth Social platform. No cause of death was given.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he wrote. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana married Donald Trump in 1977, and the two had three children: Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka. During their marriage she held key management positions in various Trump Organization businesses. They divorced in1992, after which she became a fashion designer and TV personality on QVC and Home Shopping Network.

She was also a prolific writer, penning an advice column or the Globe for 15 years and publishing several books.

This story is developing …