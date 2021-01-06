Ivanka Trump Deletes Tweet Calling MAGA Rioters ‘Patriots’

Ivanka Trump deleted a tweet on Wednesday in which she called MAGA rioters storming the U.S. Capitol “American patriots.”

“American Patriots — any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” the president’s eldest daughter wrote in her now-deleted tweet. “The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.”

Shortly after, the president’s senior adviser attempted to clarify her comments by tweeting, “Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of pro-Trump rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol as Congress was undertaking the usually pro-forma process of certifying the Electoral College vote proclaiming Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The building was placed under lockdown as rioters broke glass, violently clashed with police, breached the Senate chamber and broke into members’ offices. Rioters have also attempted to breach the House door, leading to an armed standoff with police.

A woman is also in critical condition after being shot at the Capitol, according to CNN. The circumstances of the shooting are not immediately clear.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Donald Trump tweeted to his followers.

In a taped video shared to his followers, Trump told the rioters to “go home” but continued to spread the false claim that the election was “stolen” from him.