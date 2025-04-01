Jack Black Literally Loses His Pants During ‘Tonight Show’ Entrance | Video

Jack Black made quite the entrance on “The Tonight Show” on Monday night, as he is known to do, but this time, the man actually lost his pants while doing it.

Stopping by the NBC late night show in support of his new film “A Minecraft Movie,” Black opted for a more exciting entrance than just coming out from behind the curtain. Instead, he entered from the top of the audience, shredding on a Minecraft guitar (well, fake shredding. He was definitely miming it).

As he ran down through the crowd and onto the stage, he wound up skipping over to Fallon himself. But, as Black made it to the host for a hug, the actor’s pants quite literally dropped of their own accord to his ankles.

Of course, Jack Black being Jack Black, he just rolled with it, leaning into the goofiness of it. As he took his seat, Fallon was as hyped as ever.

“That is how you make an entrance!” Fallon bellowed. “You bring the heat, you bring the energy!”

“I didn’t bring a belt, is what I didn’t bring,” Black shot back, acknowledging the slip with his signature humor.

Fallon joked that he and his team would “fix that in post” but of course, that wouldn’t be possible. So, you can enjoy Jack Black and his pants dropping in the video above.