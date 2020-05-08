Jack Dorsey Donates $10 Million to Sean Penn’s Free Coronavirus Testing Initiative

Twitter’s head honcho says CORE is doing “an incredible job expanding testing capacity”

| May 8, 2020 @ 11:10 AM Last Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 11:13 AM

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey on Friday donated $10 million to CORE, Sean Penn’s nonprofit organization that’s working to provide drive-through coronavirus testing. The donation is part of Dorsey’s recently-announced #StartSmall initiative, which pledges to contribute $1 billion towards coronavirus relief efforts.

CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, helped administer 20,000 free tests in Los Angeles between late March and mid-April; it has since opened up similar testing locations in Oakland and Bakersfield, among other cities in California. Dorsey’s donation, according to the Google Doc tracking his payments, will help CORE set up similar testing sites “in major metropolitan cities as well as rural communities” in the U.S.

“CORE’s testing sites, which are already operating in Atlanta, Detroit and shortly in New Orleans and the Navajo Nation, are focused on serving vulnerable and underserved communities, including low-income groups and communities of color, as well as first responders and essential workers,” the doc added.

Also Read: Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

The organization, co-founded by Penn and CEO Ann Lee a decade ago, gave Dorsey a shoutout on Twitter on Friday. Dorsey returned the favor, saying CORE is doing “an incredible job expanding testing capacity”; he later tagged Penn’s dormant Twitter account and said, “we need you to start tweeting.”

For a full look at the organizations Dorsey has donated to, you can click here.

These Celebrities Reached Into Their Pockets to Help Us Get Through the Pandemic (Photos)

  • Oprah Ryan Reynolds Dolly Parton Getty Images
  • Oprah Winfrey Getty Images
  • Rihanna Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift Getty Images
  • Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Getty Images
  • Roxane Gay Getty Images
  • Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Getty Images
  • Ariana Grande Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • angelina jolie Getty Images
  • Dolly Parton 2016 CMAs Getty Images
  • Jay-Z Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Steph Curry in 2019 NBA Finals Game 2 Getty Images
  • Sheryl Sandberg, Katie Couric at Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit Getty Images
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Getty Images
  • Jeff Bezos Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Beyonce Getty
  • Little Shop of Horrors Greg Berlanti Getty
1 of 20

There is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us

As the number of people sickened by COVID-19 continues to rise, there is certainly no shortage of kind acts from people helping others get through the pandemic. And that includes celebrities and Hollywood artists social distancing like the rest of us. These famous do-gooders are reaching into their own pockets to make life under quarantine just a little bit easier.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE