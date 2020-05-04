‘Jack Reacher’ Showrunner Nick Santora Signs Overall Deal With Skydance Television

Studio says Santora will create “event-level” scripted series

| May 4, 2020 @ 3:00 PM

Skydance Television has signed Nick Santora, the showrunner of the studio’s “Jack Reacher” drama for Amazon, to an overall deal.

Under the deal, Santora will create, develop and produce event-level original scripted series for the studio.

“Nick has impeccable taste and an amazing facility for all aspects of creating and producing television,” said Bill Bost, President, Skydance Television. “He is masterful at telling sophisticated stories for a global audience and we are beyond excited to continue collaborating with him.”

Amazon ordered the “Jack Reacher” TV adaptation to series back in January. In addition to Santora, the series will be executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive producing for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance.

The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, the same team behind Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series, which has been greenlit through Season 3. The first season will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel, “The Killing Floor.”

“It’s been an honor to step into the world Lee Child created with ‘Jack Reacher’ and I’m thrilled to expand my partnership with Skydance,” said Santora. “David, Dana and Bill share my desire to tell larger than life stories with remarkable characters and I look forward to working together with the entire Skydance creative team to create compelling television series.”

