Jack Schlossberg Calls Out Ryan Murphy Over ‘Odd Choice’ Comment: ‘Say It to My Face’

Earlier this week, Ryan Murphy responded to criticism of his upcoming drama about John F. Kennedy Jr.’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, from Kennedy’s nephew Jack Schlossberg, by dismissing Schlossberg’s connection to Kennedy.

On Wednesday, Jack Schlossberg responded in part with a blunt clap back: “Say it to my face.”

Some background. On a recent episode of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast, Murphy talked about the backlash against “American Love Story,” saying in part, “thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember.”

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Schlossberg edited a screenshot of an article about Murphy’s comments, with the words “Ryan Murphy: Say it to my face” along the top.

Schlossberg then continued in a message accompanying the image, “My earliest memories are of John calling me Jackolatern and ‘the nudist,’ picking me up from school, his Pontiac convertible. I remember being the ring bearer at his wedding and the day he died. I remember Wyclef singing at his funeral. More memories are passed down from stories —like the time he locked himself out of a car in an intersection and asked the guy screaming at him if he could borrow a golf club to smash the window to get the keys, and then did it,” Schlossberg wrote.

“You’re making millions off John, making a public spectacle of it but won’t contribute any of your riches to the causes he championed, or the legacy of public service he represented,” Schlossberg continued. “Also odd that the actor playing the sexiest man alive is bloated!”

The beef started in June, when Schlossberg wrote on Instagram, “Lately, my news feed has been filled with pictures of my uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., a great man. For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with the new show being made about him, the answer is no, and there’s really not much we can do.”

Schlossberg, 32, is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg and grandson of President John F. Kennedy.