Jack Tewksbury, 9-Time Golden Globe Awards Producer, Dies at 94

Jack Tewksbury, a three-decade member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and nine-time executive producer of the Golden Globe Awards, died Saturday at the age of 94.

“We are sad to let you know that longtime HFPA member Jack Tewksbury passed away at the age of 94 yesterday evening,” HFPA President Ali Sar said in a statement. “Jack has been an invaluable member and a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed.”

While attending New York University, the New York native began his career in journalism as a reporter for Motion Picture Daily and Radio-TV Daily. After moving to Los Angeles, he became a film columnist for the Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph, and in 1985, he joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as a journalist for French publications.

Tewksbury served as treasurer for a third of his 36 years as a member of the HFPA. During that time, he regularly wrote features for the Golden Globes website and eventually executive-produced nine Golden Globe Awards television ceremonies.

He also served as vice president of The Young Artist Awards.