Jackie Avant Shooting: Suspect Caught After Shooting Himself During Second Robbery

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Beverly Hills philanthropist Jackie Avant, authorities said Thursday.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Los Angeles resident Aariel Maynor, was arrested near Hollywood Wednesday morning after apparently shooting himself while burglarizing a second home, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said at a 12:30 p.m. news conference. An AR-15 style weapon was recovered when Maynor was arrested by LAPD officers.

“He has an extensive criminal record, he’s on parole,” Stainbrook told reporters.

Hollywood Division officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene of the second burglary, about an hour after Avant was fatally shot in nearby Beverly Hills, according to Stainbrook. Maynor was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and will be “booked when he is medically cleared,” according to Stainbrook.

A motive for the Avant shooting remains unclear.

The Avant shooting was reported at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, in the 1100 block of Maynor Place, according to police. Paramedics transported Avant to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where the 81-year-old was pronounced dead.

Jackie’s husband, former Motown boss Clarence Avant, is widely regarded as the “Godfather of Black Music” for helping to launch the careers of a long list of music stars, including Quincy Jones and Bill Withers.

Jackie Avant’s daughter, Nicole Avant, served as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas during President Barack Obama’s administration, and is the wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Nicole co-produced a 2019 Netflix documentary about her father’s life titled “The Black Godfather.”