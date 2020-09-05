Jacob Blake Films Message From Hospital Bed: ‘There’s a Lot More Life to Live Out Here’

In a video filmed from his hospital bed, Jacob Blake shared a message with viewers to “stick together” and not take life for granted.

“I just want to say to all the young cats out there, and even the older ones, older than me, there’s a lot more life to live out here,” Blake said. “Your life, and not only just your life, your legs — something that you need to move around, to move forward in life — can be taken from you like this, man.”

“I’ve got staples in my back, staples in my d— stomach. You do not want to have to deal with this s—, man. Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours is pain,” he continued. “It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat. Please, I’m telling you, change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out here, man, because there’s so much time that has been wasted.”

Also Read: Jacob Blake Sr. Says He's Heard From 'President Biden,' Not President Trump (Video)

Blake was shot by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, in close range, seven times in the back. The shooting led to protests, a strike from pro athletes and has furthered unrest over police brutality and violence across the country. The F.B.I. is also conducting a civil-rights investigation into the shooting alongside the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Watch Blake’s message below: