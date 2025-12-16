‘Hamnet’ Breakout Jacobi Jupe Joins Scarlett Johansson in Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Exorcist’ Reboot

“Hamnet” breakout Jacobi Jupe will star in a new “Exorcist” movie for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek Entertainment for Universal Pictures, TheWrap has learned.

“The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan will write and direct the film via his Red Room Pictures banner. The film is set to shoot in New York City.

The new horror movie will tell an all-new story set in “The Exorcist” universe and is not a sequel to 2023’s “The Exorcist: Believer.” It is produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Flanagan.

Alexandra Magistro will also executive produce for Red Room Pictures. David Robinson produces for Morgan Creek Entertainment. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek serve as producer and executive producer for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

Jupe currently stars as the title character in Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet” alongside Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, which premiered at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival.

Last year, Jupe starred opposite Billy Crystal in the Apple TV+ psychological thriller miniseries “Before.” Jupe can also be seen in David Lowery’s “Peter Pan and Wendy,” as Michael Darling starring alongside Jude Law for Disney+.

His other TV credits include “Britannia,” which Jez and Tom Butterworth created for Amazon/Epix. Jupe also plays a lead role in the musical podcast, “Cupid,” created by Katy Cavanagh-Jupe and produced by QCode and Double Garage Films.

