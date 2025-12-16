‘M3GAN’ Spinoff ‘SOULM8TE’ Dropped From Universal Calendar

The “M3GAN” bubble really did burst.

Universal has removed “SOULM8TE,” an erotic thriller set in the “M3GAN” universe, from the release calendar. It was previously supposed to be released on January 9, 2026. The studio is shopping the project around to other studios and streamers.

This isn’t a huge shock, as there hasn’t been a trailer or any promotional material released for “SOULM8TE.” And, considering the underwhelming critical and commercial response to this summer’s “M3GAN 2.0,” it was probably always in danger.

“SOULM8TE” was directed and co-written by Kate Dolan, with a cast that includes Lily Sullivan, “Alien: Earth” breakout David Rysdahl and Claudia Doumit. As you can imagine, it involved a love robot that goes wrong.

The story for “SOULM8TE” was concocted by James Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with a script by Dolan and Rafael Jordan. James Wan and Jason Blum are the producers.

The first “M3GAN,” released in 2022 and starred Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, made more than $180 million globally on a budget of just $12 million. The movie inspired merchandise, interactive Halloween Horror Nights events and a shared universe that included sequels and spinoffs. But the disappointing response to the sequel, which brought in just $39.1 million worldwide on a bigger budget of $25 million, put most of these plans on ice.

Where will “SOULM8TE” wind up? And is this the definitive end of the “M3GAN” franchise?