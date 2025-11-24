Scarlett Johansson to Star in New ‘Exorcist’ Film for Universal and Blumhouse

Scarlett Johansson, fresh off her success from “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” will next star in a new “Exorcist” movie for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek Entertainment for Universal Pictures.

“The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan will write and direct the film, via his Red Room Pictures banner.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan said in a statement.

The film will tell an all-new story set in “The Exorcist” universe and is not a sequel to 2023’s “The Exorcist: Believer.” It is produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment and Flanagan.

Alexandra Magistro will also executive produce for Red Room Pictures. David Robinson produces for Morgan Creek Entertainment. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek serve as producer and executive producer for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

Johansson is a Tony and BAFTA-winning actress, producer and director. Johansson’s directorial debut, “Eleanor the Great,” which she produced with her partners at These Pictures, had its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and North American premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Johansson received her first two Academy Award nominations, for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for her performances in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” and Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” respectively, becoming the twelfth performer to be nominated for two Oscars in the same year. Her other notable acting credits include “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” which grossed $869 million worldwide, “Asteroid City,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Black Widow,” “Lost in Translation,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Lucy,” “Under the Skin,” “Ghost in the Shell,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Sing,” “Sing 2,” and “Her.”

Flanagan’s latest film, “The Life of Chuck,” recently won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. He most recently wrapped production on the Amazon MGM Studios TV adaptation of Stephen King’s debut novel, “Carrie.”

Flanagan’s other credits include “Doctor Sleep” and “Gerald’s Game,” as well as the creator of the hit series “Midnight Mass,” “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

Johansson is repped by CAA, Yorn Levine LLC, and True Public Relations. Flanagan is repped by WME, VanderKloot Law and Bespoke Publicity.

Deadline first reported the news.