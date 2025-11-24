Hugh Jackman said Wolverine’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) isn’t necessarily out of the question.

“I am never saying ‘never’ ever again,” Jackman explained on “The Graham Norton Show” on Saturday. “I did mean it when I said ‘never,’ until the day when I changed my mind. But I really did for quite a few years, I meant it.”

After plainly telling host Graham Norton there is “maybe” a chance of him returning, he added that he’s performed as Wolverine so much that the MCU actually has “enough” to work with if they wanted to produce an AI version of him as the character.

“In fact, I’ve done your show five or six times, I could be in the dressing room [right now],” the actor joked.

The slight update comes after fans last saw him take on the role in the 2024’s “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the superhero action-comedy film that crossed the billion-dollar mark and became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. In 2023, Jackman told The Guardian that joining Ryan Reynolds for the movie felt right in his gut.

“I wasn’t tortured by it. When people would ask me [to reprise the role] – including Ryan, every five seconds – I was like: I’m done,” he shared. “I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut … I get to punch the s–t out of Ryan Reynolds every day.”

His return at the time was a huge surprise, as he’d previously said that his last go as Wolverine would be his 2017 film “Logan.”

“Let’s just be clear there, but now, I realized, before we shot ‘Logan,’ I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right?” Jackman told told YouTuber Jake Hamilton in 2021. “And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done.”