“Jagged Little Pill,” the Tony-winning Broadway musical based on the songs of Alanis Morissette, announced on Monday that it will not reopen after shutting down due to Omicron variant concerns.



“We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and – due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company – need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on ‘Jagged Little Pill,'” a statement from the show’s producers read.



“In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the statement continued.

Opening on Broadway in December 2019, “Jagged Little Pill” follows MJ Healy, a wife and mother whose seemingly idyllic family life hides darker secrets, including MJ’s growing opiate addiction, her daughter’s struggles with her sexuality, and her son’s discovery that his friend was raped at a party. Diablo Cody won a Tony for writing the musical’s book, as did Lauren Patten for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.



Multiple Broadway shows have canceled performances amidst an immense surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week, with daily new case counts reaching all-time highs. Among the shows that have canceled all their performances through December are “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hamilton,” as well as the Radio City Rockettes, who have canceled their holiday performance.



The producers say they will look to bring back “Jagged Little Pill” to Broadway at some point in the future and, in the meantime, will work on plans to launch the show in Australia.



“There is nothing in the world like live theater. There is no community in the world like this great Broadway family of artists and audiences. We will make it through this, together,” they said.