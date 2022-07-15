Jak Knight, best known for voicing the character of DeVon in the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth,” on which he also served as a writer, has died in Los Angeles, his family announced. He was 28.

Knight died Thursday night. No additional details are being released by the family at this time. His family asked for privacy as they grieve.

For five seasons, Knight served as a writer for Netflix’s uber-popular raunchy animated series “Big Mouth,” where he also voiced DeVon, a middle schooler who is always in an on-again, off-again relationship with his girlfriend-turned-wife-turned-ex named Devin.

The L.A.-based writer-actor was also a prolific stand-up comic and producer, having most recently co-created and starred in Peacock’s original series “Bust Down,” alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman. Knight played one of four casino employees stuck in middle America and trying to find meaning outside of their dead-end jobs via foolish ideas.

Additionally, he recently wrapped filming on Chelsea Peretti’s feature directorial debut “First Time Female Director,” which also stars Peretti, Amy Poehler, Megan Mullally, Megan Stalter, Max Greenfield, Kate Berlant and Benito Skinner.

Knight also served as a co-executive producer on HBO’s “Pause with Sam Jay,” a talk-show hosted by the eponymous “Saturday Night Live” Emmy nominee that delved into topics of race, politics, sexuality, celebrity and more. He also held toured standup globally, and his half-hour Netflix special aired in 2018 as part of “The Comedy Lineup” series, featuring the likes of Michelle Buteau, Taylor Tomlinson and Janelle James.