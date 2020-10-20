Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and executive produce the HBO limited series, “The Son” alongside Denis Villeneuve and “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

The series is based on Jo Nesbo’s novel of the same name and is described as a tale of vengeance set amid Oslo’s brutal hierarchy of corruption.

Villeneuve will direct and writer Lenore Zion will serve as showrunner. Riva Marker of Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories will executive produce alongside Kilter Films’ Athena Wickham. Bold Films’ David Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Michel Litvak and Svetlana Metkina also serve as executive producers with Jo Nesbø and Niclas Salomonsson. Nine Stories Productions, Kilter Films and Bold Films will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“Jonah and Lisa are a formidable creative force and we are excited to collaborate with them again, alongside the brilliant Lenore, to adapt Jo Nesbø’s novel,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Denis is a master at weaving visually exquisite and unique narratives, Jake is a gifted actor and producer whose work often traverses provocative and compelling terrain, and of course, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the past. We are beyond excited to see how this powerhouse team tackles this exceptional work.”