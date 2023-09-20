“New Girl” and “Spider-Verse” star Jake Johnson might be handing out free advice on his new podcast, but if he starts rattling off tips to you in a bar, be careful — there’s a doppelganger on the loose.

Johnson posted on Instagram Thursday, sharing a DM he received from a fan with the social media handle Iona Grace, who thanked him for “all the advice” and said they looked forward to seeing him at “Rainfest.” When Johnson didn’t know what that was, the jig was up.

“Did we not meet you in Edinburgh?” Iona asked. “No,” Johnson succinctly replied.

Iona then sent over a photo with the imitator, saying it was “so disappointing” and that they were “convinced the whole night.”

What kind of advice did “Fake Jake — as Johnson dubbed him in a subsequent Instagram story — give? “Just so much about life!”

You can see the whole hilarious exchange in the post below.

But the story’s not done unfolding yet, because Johnson hopes to have both parties join him on his podcast.

“There’s apparently a fake me giving life advice in bars,” Johnson said in the post. “The only bad advice I give is on my podcast ‘We’re Here To Help’. I’m gonna try and have Iona on [the] podcast to hear what advice fake Jake gave. Also whoever this guy is, you should come on too. Let’s hear what was said.”

Comments from former costars, friends and fans immediately flooded in, including his “New Girl” costar and recent podcast guest Zooey Deschanel who said, “I love this so much.”

“‘Just so much about life’” 😂 I need to know,” “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey replied.

“This is my favorite instagram content maybe ever!” “Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hamshire said.

The comments were also rife with “New Girl” references, though fans can’t seem to agree on which alt-Nick character to blame. “Was he a Nutmeg Wholesaler by any chance?” asked one commenter. “Gotta be future Nick,” said one. “That’s Julius Pepperwood,” replied another.

We may never know who “Fake Jake” really is, but if you want to hear the real Jake Johnson give advice, you can listen to his podcast “We’re Here to Help” with co-host Gareth Reynolds.