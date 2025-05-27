Jake Tapper Says Cover-Up of Biden’s Mental Decline ‘May Be Even Worse Than Watergate’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline while he was in the White House was “maybe even worse than Watergate” in an interview with Piers Morgan on Monday.

Tapper said the reason the hiding of Biden’s health issues was a bigger deal than the scandal that brought down Richard Nixon’s presidency was because Nixon “was in control of his faculties when he was not drinking.”

Biden, Tapper has said several times on his recent media tour, was showing routine signs of a man who was suffering from a cognitive decline, including forgetting the names of aides and celebrity supporters like George Clooney. A moment earlier, Morgan said he believed the secrecy around the ex-president’s health was a bigger offense than Watergate.

Tapper was on Morgan’s “Uncensored” YouTube show to promote his new book, “Original Sin,” which looked at the cover up of Biden’s health while in office; he was joined by his co-author Alex Thompson.

'Even worse than Watergate'



Jake Tapper admits to Piers Morgan the Joe Biden health scandal might actually be worse than the Nixon one.



Watch more 👇



📺 https://t.co/a62qEi4Bjj@piersmorgan | @jaketapper | @AlexThomp pic.twitter.com/Kl5zPx9oM3 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 26, 2025

The veteran CNN anchor said several people played a key role in keeping Biden’s health a secret, including his wife Jill, who was “enamored” with the lifestyle of being the First Lady, he said.

Tapper also said Biden’s son Hunter was in favor of keeping it a secret to help safeguard him against a federal investigation into his taxes and illegally buying a gun. “The best way that they could protect [Hunter Biden] was to keep the presidency so that they could protect him,” Tapper said.

The two authors have been on an extensive media tour to promote “Original Sin” in the past few weeks.

Last week on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Tapper said there were “two Joe Bidens” and that the “non-functioning” version was seen more and more as his presidency went on — culminating in his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in June 2024. Less than a month later, Biden ended his campaign.

Tapper, during an interview on his own channel, said there was was “not enough” coverage of Biden’s health issues, including from himself.

And last Tuesday, while appearing on Megyn Kelly’s show, Tapper said he called Lara Trump to apologize to her, after he ripped her in 2020 for claiming Biden was showing signs of cognitive decline. “She saw something that I did not see at the time,” Tapper said. “100 percent. And I own that.”

He made a similar comment to Morgan on Monday, saying a lot of voters could see “what was in front of their nose, [and] our nose” with regards to Biden’s health decline, “so kudos to everybody who was right on target.”

To hear more of what Morgan thinks of Biden, Trump, CNN, and the royal family, check TheWrap tomorrow to read a full interview.