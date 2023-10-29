Jake Tapper Rips Marjorie Taylor Greene for Leveraging Israel-Gaza for Political Gain: ‘This S–t Is Not a Game’ (Video)

CNN’s Jake Tapper took a candid moment on Sunday morning to lay into Marjorie Taylor Greene for leveraging the conflict in the Middle East for her own political gain, following the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s censure resolution this week accusing Rep. Rashida Tlaib of inciting an insurrection.

“Antisemitism is not a cudgel to be used against people for political points,” Tapper said on Sunday’s “State of the Union,” reporting from Tel Aviv and visibly heated over Greene’s behavior. “Nor is Islamophobia or racism or anti-gay behavior or misogyny or any other kind of bigotry.”

Greene’s proposal on the House floor earlier this week called out Tlaib for “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex” as a result of her continued, vocal support for Gaza and the people of Palestine against Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

“That’s right, that’s Marjorie Taylor Greene. And it gets worse because when you read Greene’s resolution, you realize it is a) written by someone who seems to have learned about the Arab-Israeli conflict maybe 10 minutes before who maybe didn’t even have access to Wikipedia, and b) while there are plenty of valid criticisms of Congresswoman Thalib, this resolution twists a bunch of things that she’s said beyond recognition, and c) the resolution seems much more focused on Jan. 6 than it does on Oct. 7,” Tapper said, eviscerating Greene’s attempt to take down Tlaib.

Jake Tapper on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Censure Resolution: This shit is not a game. pic.twitter.com/K5gChE9b3x — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2023

“Throughout its pages, Marjorie Taylor Greene describes this act of civil disobedience from a bunch of left-wing Jewish groups that are critical of Israel’s government, this act as an insurrection,” Tapper continued, noting peaceful protests seen throughout the country against Israel’s continued airstrikes and brewing ground response in Gaza. “This is not an insurrection.”

Instead, Tapper said, such demonstrations are “a bunch of folks with whom you disagree and it might be a bunch of people who you think might be misguided acting in a way you don’t like, but this is not an insurrection.”

Tapper drove the point home, concluding with an expletive on the air.

“Just over three weeks ago, 1,400 people, mostly Jews, most civilians, were slaughtered here in some of the cruelest and most unimaginable ways in the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust — this s–t is not a game.”

Watch the clip of Tapper responding to Greene in the video above.