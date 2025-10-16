CNN’s Jake Tapper said he believes media outlets are too focused on rage bait, while simultaneously defending the release of his Joe Biden-centered book, “Original Sin.”

In an interview with Mediaite that was published on Thursday, Tapper discussed the revelations that came out of his book, which covers former Biden’s mental decline, his administration’s attempt to cover it up and the journalist’s take on the former president’s 2024 campaign and eventual withdrawal.

During the chat, the outlet stated to Tapper that the journalist’s report was told from an unbiased, nonpartisan perspective, and that’s when he shared his thoughts about how others in the media covered it once the book was out.

“In terms of the media reaction, I think that there is a world of media that is now very much focused on rage bait,” Tapper explained of the book, which became a point of contention and conversation for some on-screen talents.

“What’s also interesting is how siloed it is,” Tapper continued. “Liberal friends of mine had no idea that there were right-wingers who were mad, and conservative friends of mine had no idea that there were left-wingers who were mad. People are so siloed now, and that was interesting.”

Tapper went on to explain that any backlash that followed the book’s release is just part of what comes with being a journalist, noting that despite it all, he always seeks to cover news fairly.

“I make an effort to be fair as a journalist, and I see criticism of me that sometimes is completely fair in terms of something I’ll say on my show,” Tapper explained. “I read something — I’m not going to give them the joy — but I read something on a conservative site in the last day, and I’m like, ‘That’s a good point.’ I should have said X, Y, or Z. I should’ve, just for fairness’ sake.”