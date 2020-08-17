Jam Master Jay: 2 Indicted in 2002 Killing of Run-DMC Member
Suspects identified as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, according to the Associated Press
Margeaux Sippell | August 17, 2020 @ 12:06 PM
Last Updated: August 17, 2020 @ 2:17 PM
(L-R) Jam Master Jay, Darryl McDaniels, and Reverend Run of Run DMC
Two men have been indicted by a New York grand jury in the October 30, 2002 killing of Jason “Jay” Mizell, known as Jam Master Jay from hip-hop group Run DMC.
According to a federal filing obtained by TheWrap, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan have been charged with murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking; use of a firearm with intent to fatally injure; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance. New York officials held a press conference to announce the charges Monday.
Jordan was arraigned today at 3 p.m. ET. Washington will be arraigned at a later date.
Prosecutors allege that Washington and Jordan walked into Mizell’s music studio in Queens on that day in 2002 and fatally shot him. Mizell died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head fired by a masked gunman. He is survived by a wife and three children.
Washington is currently in federal prison for robberies he committed shortly after Mizell’s death. He was reportedly crashing on Mizell’s couch in the days leading up to the murder and was named as a possible suspect or a witness in 2007, according to the Associated Press.
The AP also noted that had at the time of the shooting, police had identified at least four people who were in the studio with Mizell, including the two armed gunmen, but that despite a $60,000 reward, no witnesses came forward. Washington has also been linked to the 1995 shooting of Randy Walker, who was close to late rapper Tupac Shakur.
Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.
