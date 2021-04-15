Jameela Jamil to Host 25th Annual Webby Awards

Actress and advocate Jameela will host the 25th Webby Awards, celebrating the best of the internet, in an all-virtual ceremony this year.

“I’m obviously no stranger to the Internet and social media,” said Jamil. “And that’s why I’m so excited to host this year’s show and celebrate those who dare to make the Internet a better, more positive place for us all.”

Jamil, best known for playing Tahani on the sitcom “The Good Place” and hosting HBO Max’s ballroom competition “Legendary,” is a prolific tweeter with over one million followers. In 2018 she launched a movement and activism platform called I Weigh. What started as an idea and an Instagram page became a platform and community of changemakers who come together to share ideas, experiences and ultimately mobilize activism. I Weigh expanded to YouTube in May 2020.

“Jameela Jamil is the perfect Webby host – she is 100% ‘Of the Internet,'” said Claire Graves, Executive Director, The Webby Awards. “She represents many of the things we hold sacred at the Webbys; genuine hilarity, a mission to make the world better, and an authentic connection with her fans. We’ve been huge admirers of Jameela’s work and advocacy for years and we’re so excited to welcome her to our virtual stage for this hallmark year.”

The 25th Annual Webby Award Nominees will be announced on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, when voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards opens at www.webbyawards.com.

The Awards ceremony will be virtual this year (in previous pre-pandemic years a physical ceremony was held) on May 18. As per tradition, winners are limited to 5-word acceptance speeches.