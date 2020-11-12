Jameela Jamil Joins Power Women Summit 2020

Activist, actor, host and founder of I Weigh Jameela Jamil will join WrapWomen’s 2020 Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in media and entertainment. With the theme “Inclusion 360,” the event will take place virtually December 8-10.

Jamil will discuss how she is using her I Weigh platform to celebrate progress, not perfection, in conversation with Dr. Deepika Chopra. Instead of giving into cancel culture, I Weigh is a radically inclusive community built to share ideas and stories that teach and mobilize activism. During this session, attendees will learn how to find value from within while making meaningful change both in their own communities and globally.

Jameela Jamil rose to fame as ‘Tahani’ in the Golden Globe-nominated series “The Good Place” and is currently the host of the TBS game show “The Misery Index.” In addition to her on-screen career, Jamil launched the movement and activism platform I Weigh. What started as an idea and an Instagram page became an online platform, YouTube channel and community of change makers who come together to share ideas, experiences and ultimately mobilize activism.

In April 2020 the “I Weigh with Jameela Jamil” podcast launched, in which Jamil speaks to different thought-leaders, performers, activists, influencers, and friends – including Gloria Steinem, Reese Witherspoon and Demi Lovato – about how they are working through their past shame to find where their value truly lies.

Dr. Deepika Chopra is an optimism doctor, professional psychologist, mental health advocate, founder of Things Are Looking Up and host of the Dear Media podcast, “Looking Up with Dr. Deepika Chopra.” Chopra is working toward redefining the popular yet impossible notion of “being positive all the time,” exposing toxic positivity and advocating for resiliency over perfection.

Other confirmed speakers previously announced include chair of the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality Anita Hill, actor and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo, TV personality and entrepreneur Whitney Port, model and entrepreneur Alexis Ren, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price, FabFitFun co-founder and editor-in-chief Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens along with along with actors Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Storm Reid (“Euphoria”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”), Alexxis Lemire (“The Half of It”), Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) and Genneya Walton (“#BlackAF”). Previously announced mentors include actors T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Ryan Michelle Bathe (“All Rise”), Garcelle Beauvais (“Coming 2 America”) and Melanie Liburd (“This is Us”).

About Power Women Summit:

The Power Women Summit, presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe – to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme.

Sponsors include Lifetime, WarnerMedia, YouTube, MGM, NBCUniversal, Starz-Lionsgate, AMC Networks, Loeb & Loeb, Greenberg Glusker, Sony Gem and LA Film School.

To register for a pass: wrapwomen.com/power-women-summit

For more information on WrapWomen and sponsorship, please contact sales@thewrap.com