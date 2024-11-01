James Carville Predicts a Kamala Harris Win Because Donald Trump Is ‘Stone-Ass Nuts’ | Video

"She's got more money, more energy, has a more united party," the political strategist tells "Morning Joe" ahead of the election

Longtime political consultant James Carville predicts Vice President Kamala Harris will win the 2024 Presidential Election because, well, he thinks Donald Trump is absolutely out of his mind.

“I think she’s going to win,” Carville said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday. “She’s got more money, more energy, has a more united party, has better surrogates and he’s stone-ass nuts.”

Not holding back, Carville went completely in on the former president and called out news organizations The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post over their decisions to not endorse Harris.

“I mean, when you start talking about lining up a political opponent with nine people in a firing squad and then you have the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times saying, ‘Oh, I don’t want to get involved in this,’ this is dirty politics. It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Joe [Scarborough], it’s unbelievable. We’ve been around the world once or twice and we’ve never seen anything like this.”

Carville, who also serves as the senior advisor for liberal American Super PAC and opposition research group American Bridge 21st Century, previously broke down the reasons why he believes Harris will take the White House for The New York Times.

“My final reason is 100 percent emotional. We are constantly told that America is too divided, too hopelessly stricken by tribalism, to grasp the stakes. That is plain wrong,” Carville wrote in his Oct. 23 piece. “If the Cheneys and A.O.C. get that the Constitution and our democracy are on the ballot, every true conservative and every true progressive should get it too. A vast majority of Americans are rational, reasonable people of good will. I refuse to believe that the same country that has time and again overcome its mistakes to bend its future toward justice will make the same mistake twice. America overcame Mr. Trump in 2020. I know that we know we are better than this.”

He concluded: “In two weeks, we not only have a chance to elect Kamala Harris as president, but a chance to bring finality to the sordid career of Donald Trump and drive MAGA into a prolonged remission.”

The 2024 Presidential Election is now just four days away.

