The Trump Administration Has Already ‘Collapsed’ After Signal Leak, James Carville Says | Video

Just a little over a month after he predicted that the Trump administration would fall apart sooner rather than later, famed Democrat political strategist James Carville joined CNN to discuss the ongoing fallout of Signalgate, why he believes it represents a turning point in President Donald Trump’s second term and how the Democratic Party should handle the coming weeks and months.

“Is it collapsing or has it collapsed? That’s the only argument to have,” Carville responded when first asked about the current state of the administration. “I was wrong. I said Memorial Day. It’s before April Fool’s Day, which the Trump administration should make a national holiday because it so accurately represents who they are.”

Carville went on to push back against recent, positive (relative to his history) polling numbers for Trump and all-time low favorability scores for the Democratic Party.

“I’m a humble political consultant. What I look at is election returns. Yeah, voters voting. If you noticed, Trump couldn’t put [Elise] Stefanik as U.N. Ambassador because they were scared they were going to lose a district that Trump carried by 20. I’m going to read the election returns in Wisconsin on Tuesday night. I’m not going to do a regression analysis or anything or [a] complicated mathematical formula,” Carville said. “I’m a guy that believes that winning elections is the most important thing in the United States.”

You can watch the full CNN segment yourself below:

Ultimately, Carville believes that the current political moment represents “a glorious opportunity for the Democratic Party to redefine itself.” The political consultant explained, “They have a chance to redefine themselves, to talk about issues that matter to people and get away from this +25 Democratic identity politics, which hurt us more than anything. But I think we’re away from that.”

“It doesn’t matter what the party ratings are, what matters are elections,” Carville continued. “I cannot drive that point home enough. They made a movie about me [last year], and I love the title: ‘Winning Is Everything, Stupid.’ The reason people don’t like the Democrats is we didn’t win. And, until we win, I’m not going to like the Democrats.” He additionally noted, “I’m not going to get bent out of shape about the party rating in March of an odd-numbered year.”

“I’m just calling on Democrats to be strategic, not to be emotional, to understand what the dynamics are,” Carville concluded. “If you look at this whole Signalgate thing, you think it’s going to be over [now]? You think that people that are stupid are going to stop being stupid? You think people who are buffoons are going to stop being buffoons? No, they’re going to keep doing that.”