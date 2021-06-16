James Corden and Ariana Grande Bid Farewell to Lockdowns in ‘Hairspray’ Parody (Video)

Good morning Baltimore! And Los Angeles! And Chicago! Slowly but surely, the country is reopening city by city, state by state, after more than a year of COVID restrictions. To celebrate, James Corden crafted a whole Broadway number — with the help of Ariana Grande — to say farewell to lockdowns.

Sung to the tune of “Good Morning Baltimore” from “Hairspray” — though in a much lower key, so both of their voices can make it work — Corden and Grande frolic around the streets of California, celebrating all the things they can do now. It requires a bit of an outfit change for Corden, who naturally starts the video wearing a bathrobe (the unofficial dress code of quarantine times).

“Oh, oh, oh, woke up today feeling okay. Wow, this is new!” Corden sings. “Oh, oh, oh, got the vaccine and it’s been two weeks, there’s life in the streets!”

From there, Corden crashes brunch dates, sips on mimosas, and of course, gives a shoutout to Dr. Anthony Fauci. It takes about a minute for Ariana Grande to join in, but when she does, it’s exactly as good as you’d hope. She enters in a yellow sundress, celebrating that she got a haircut because she’s not afraid anymore.

As she moves through the streets, she encounters Marissa Jaret Winokur, who was the original Tracy Turnblad in “Hairspray” on Broadway. It’s a cute moment, as Ariana Grande played Tracy’s best friend Penny Pingleton in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” in 2016. (In that rendition, Tracy was played by Maddie Baillio).

The two sing about having the option to “get drunk and get matching tattoos” before Grande reunites with Corden to finish out the song.

“No lockdowns anymore! Time to go back to work indoors, no more sweatpants or Zooming in while I really watch Bridgerton,” the duo sings. “No lockdowns anymore! Traffic is so much worse that before. The world’s such a new place to me!”

You can watch the full video for “No Lockdowns Anymore” here and above.