As Mike Pence became the third present or former White House official to be caught mishandling classified documents this week, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” host James Corden couldn’t help but wonder who else out there might be taking high-level secrets home with them when leaving the White House.

“Even more classified documents have been found. This time, it was at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence. Honestly, I’m starting to wonder if I have classified documents in my house!” Corden said. “What is happening?”

News broke Tuesday that about a dozen documents containing confidential information were found at Pence’s home. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered on Jan. 16 at the former vice president’s home. Two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.

“Is everyone just handed a box when they leave the White House? Like, ‘Thanks for coming, here’s some state secrets,'” Corden continued, incredulously.

The “Late Late Show” host then joked that he wouldn’t be surprised with every politician in our nation’s capitol is gifted with some classified documents to bring home with them. But his thesis came with one hilarious exception: Vermont senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“At this point, there are so many people, I just assume every politician has top secret documents in their house, right?” Corden said. “Except for Bernie Sanders, who left his at the park under the watchful eye of a few pigeons.”

Watch Corden’s full opening “Late Late Show” monologue in the video above.