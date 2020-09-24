James Corden played a little game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on his late-night show Wednesday night with Alicia Keys, and the host found himself in the hot seat answering a very timely rumor involving Ellen DeGeneres.
First, Corden drank hot dog juice to avoid saying whether he or Keys has been the better Grammys host. But then, in order to avoid eating an unknown (but surely disgusting) food, he chose truth over dare and answered a question about rumors swirling that he may be poised to take over the “Ellen” show in the wake of workplace some bombshell reports this summer about the show’s “toxic” workplace culture.
“Genuinely, I have no idea where that even came from. I think somebody started a rumor somewhere,” Corden said. “There is absolutely no truth in that story at all, zero.”
“As far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for like 18 years,” he continued. “So it’s not true, and I think when the day comes to end this show will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day.”
Next, it was Keys’ turn to go on the hot seat and answer a tough question: rank the singing voices of the three artists who formerly judged “The Voice” alongside her.
