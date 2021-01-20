James Corden and Broadway Stars Celebrate ‘One Day More’ of Trump in ‘Les Mis’ Parody (Video)

How does a theater nerd properly express their excitement over the final day of Donald Trump’s presidency? With a parody of the iconic ensemble performance “One Day More” from the Broadway musical “Les Misérables.” And that’s exactly what James Corden did on Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show,” with an assist from Broadway icons Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas.
Corden opened the bit, walking into his CBS late-night show’s studio and taking on Jean Valjean’s role in the parody: “One day more. The final day of Trump as president. The White House has a brand new resident. It’s been four years of endless crimes, but now he’s finally out of time. One day more.”
Then he is joined by Grosso (doing a play on Marius): “What if he just doesn’t leave. How can I sleep till he’s departed?”
Grosso beings a duet with Butler (Cosette): “No one believes that he’ll concede. And all the tapes were disregarded.”
Then Bautista comes in singing the tune that belongs to the character Éponine — but with Trump-centric lyrics: “One more day with him not caring. What a year this month has been.”
Scatliffe’s Enjolras sings: “Biden better change the sheets”
Hensley adds his riff on Javert, who is a Trump supporter in this parody: “One more day of rigged elections. This impeachment is a lie. We’ll take selfies in the Senate. We will watch the liberals cry.”
Then LuPone and Lucas sing in unison as Monsieur and Madame Thénardier, also MAGA people: “We won’t wear a mask. That’s our given right. At the Trader Joe’s we’ll start a viral fight. Don’t you take our guns, we protect the peace. If you call us Karens we’ll just call police.”
The song concluded: “Tomorrow we’ll discover what our guy Joe Biden has in store. No more Trump. One more day. One day more.”
Watch the video above.
See below for the full lyrics to “The Late Late Show’s” “Les Misérables” parody, “One Day More” of President Trump:
One day more
The final day of Trump as President
The White House has a brand new resident
It’s been four years of endless crimes
But now he’s finally out of time
One day more
But what if he just doesn’t leave?
How can I sleep ’til he’s departed?
One day more
No one believes that he’ll concede
And all the tapes were disregarded
One more day of Trump rallies
Will he super-spread again?
One more day with him not caring
‘Cuz he never cared at all
What a year this month has been
We’ll be in the parking lot
At Four Seasons Landscaping
No more days of angry Tweets
(‘Cuz this time he’s banned for good)
Ship him off to Mar-a-Lago
(Do they even want him there?)
Biden better change the sheets
(Maybe throw away the bed)
Will you change the locks with me?
His term is done
The day is here
One more day of rigged elections
This impeachment is a lie
We’ll take selfies in the Senate
We will watch the liberals cry
One day more!
We won’t wear a mask
That’s our given right
At your Trader Joe’s
We’ll start a viral fight
Don’t you take our guns
We protect the peace
If you call us Karens
We’ll just call police
One day to a new beginning
Here’s to Joe and Kamala
Politics are dull again
Politics are dull again
Georgia Democrats are winning
Hope for 2021
Do you hear the people sing?
Thank god, we’re here
There was no coup!
One day more!
But what if he just doesn’t leave?
How can I sleep ’til he’s departed?
One more day of Ivanka
What a year this month has been
I will post theories on Parler
I will follow where they go
I will search through Biden’s emails
I will know the things he knows
One day more!
We won’t wear a mask
That’s our given right
Don’t you take our guns
We protect the peace
We won’t wear a mask
That’s our given right
At your Trader Joe’s
We’ll start a viral fight
No one believes that he’ll concede
And all the tapes were disregarded
One more day of rigged elections
We will prove the fake news wrong
We’ll be ready with our lawsuits
Tomorrow is the judgment day
It’s soon Inauguration day
Tomorrow is the judgment day
Tomorrow we’ll discover
What our guy Joe Biden has in store
No more Trump
One more day
One day more