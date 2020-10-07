James Corden Parodies Paul McCartney With ‘Maybe I’m Immune’ Sendup of Trump’s COVID Nonsense Speak (Video)

James Corden just destroyed Donald Trump, parodied his pal Paul McCartney, and reminded us all just how great of a musician and singer he is — all in one fell swoop.

On Tuesday, the “Late Late Show” host did his best “Weird Al” Yankovic, remaking the former Beatle’s “Maybe I’m Amazed” as “Maybe I’m Immune,” a sendup of Trump’s nonsense speak following his apparently magical recovery from COVID-19.

It was really, really good — and really, really damning for the president of the United States of America.

Corden’s lyrics are told from Trump’s (warped) perspective. We’ve transcribed the first bunch of bars below.

Maybe I’m immune ’cause today I’m feeling so alive/Just don’t be afraid of the way I’m breathin’/Maybe I’m immune/It’s OK to go out for a ride/with others trapped inside/Maybe you’re immune to the lies my doctors tell you Maybe I’m a man/And maybe I don’t wear a mask/’cause I don’t care about others/Science, I don’t really understand Maybe I’m a man/And maybe I’m just high from this experimental cocktail/Maybe I just need some oxygen Maybe I’m immune to the way the polls are looking now/Maybe I’m afraid that it’s not ‘fake news’

Watch the video above.

